“Take Back Tuesday” Gives People Reason to Donate Unused Prescriptions

Tuesday marked the second "Take Back Tuesday" of the year

FARGO, N.D. — People had the chance to drop off their unwanted prescriptions and medication outside of Fargo Cass Public Health.

Tuesday marked the second “Take Back Tuesday” event put on by Fargo Cass Public Health this year.

Last month’s collection brought in more than 140 pounds of unused medication.

With another event in the books, staff members say there are more ways for people to give up their unused medicine.

“All year–round people can take back their medications and so by having this event, we want to get the word out there that take–back is important, why it’s important, and that it’s something that can be done year–round,” said Robyn Litke Sall, the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for Fargo Cass Public Health.

Since North Dakota’s Take Back program began in 2009, more than 22,000 pounds of unused medication have been collected at local law enforcement agencies.