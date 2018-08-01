13th Avenue and 16th Street Intersection Re–Opens in West Fargo

The 13th Avenue Reconstruction Project is well underway

WEST FARGO, N.D.– The 13th Avenue Reconstruction Project is well underway.

The south side of the 13th Avenue and 16th Street intersection re–opened after temporarily closing for dirt and gravel work.

Lane closures are causing traffic congestion during peak hours of business for retailers nearby.

A crossover will be open on Saturday for traffic between 17th Street East and 48th Street South, weather permitting.

The crossover will be located on 13th Avenue between Texas Roadhouse and AutoZone.

“The end result is going to be a six lane roadway from 45th street in Fargo to 17th street,” Apex Engineering Group Project Engineer Brent Muscha said. “There will be a five lane roadway from 17th street West Fargo to 9th street in West Fargo. We will have half a mile of six lanes and a half of a mile of five lanes and that’s really just going to open up and ease the congestion in the area.”

Construction is set to be complete by October.

There is a public meeting on Thursday at Time Square East for anyone with questions on the project.