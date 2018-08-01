Concertgoers Get Ready for Country Music, Fun at 36th Annual We Fest

New security measure prevents bags bigger than 11x15x4 inches in concert area

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Hundreds of people have already set up shop inside the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for the 36th annual We Fest.

With the promise of country music and camaraderie lingering in the air, people from all over have their reasons for pitching a tent or parking an RV in Detroit Lakes this week.

“There’s just a lot of different stories. I love listening to stories about ‘oh, we were here five years ago and we saw so–and–so’ or you reminisce about ‘yea I remember that’. It’s just a common bond between country music lovers,” said Tony Sabraski, who has attended the festival six times.

Meanwhile, Gordy Weiers has come to the festival for the last eleven years, and he says the music keeps him coming back.

“We go to Nashville too once a year, and to see this many big names for this kind of ticket price is a good deal. Definitely the music is the draw, but so is the idea to play games, relax, and have a few cocktails,” said Weiers.

Campers like Sabraski and Weiers love the music, but the memories make the experience more special.

“We’re just hardworking folk who take this week out of their summer to come up and enjoy each other’s company. The camping’s incredible, like I said the music, We Fest as a whole does a pretty good job of putting on this festival,” said Sabraski.

Performers like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Florida Georgia Line will headline the shows at We Fest, but before you come through the gates, there are several things organizers want you to know.

A new policy this year involves which kinds of bags are allowed in the concert area. If a bag is bigger than 11 in. by 14 in. by 5 in. and has more than one pocket, it will not be allowed. Fanny packs and drawstring bags are recommended.

“Safety is our number one concern at We Fest, our fans’ safety is our priority, and the world has changed, so we need to change our rules as well,” said McKay Murphy, the Senior Marketing Manager for Townsquare Media, which oversees We Fest.

With the new rules in place, organizers just want the next few days to be fun and safe for everyone.

“We work all year to make this festival happen, we’re already working on 2019, so it’s a very rewarding feeling for fans to have a good experience,” said Murphy.

For more information on this year’s We Fest, click here.