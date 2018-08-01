Fargo School Board Members Host Appreciation Picnic for its Staff

Employees were thanked with grilled hamburgers and all of the traditional picnic sides

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo School Board members are thanking its staff for their hard work!

Fargo School Board members hosted its annual appreciation picnic at Oak Grove Park for its summer employees.

Employees were thanked with grilled hamburgers, chicken, and all of the traditional picnic sides.

Prizes were handed out at the end of the picnic.

“Our summer staff, they’re working hard to help provide programs and to help make sure that our buildings and our grounds are set for the new school year,” Fargo School Board president Rebecca Knutson said. “It’s our way of thanking them. ”

Both year-round and seasonal employees were invited to the picnic.