Fargo School Board Members Host Appreciation Picnic for its Staff

Employees were thanked with grilled hamburgers and all of the traditional picnic sides
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo School Board members are thanking its staff for their hard work!

Fargo School Board members hosted its annual appreciation picnic at Oak Grove Park for its summer employees.

Employees were thanked with grilled hamburgers, chicken,  and all of the traditional picnic sides.

Prizes were handed out at the end of the picnic.

“Our summer staff, they’re working hard to help provide programs and to help make sure that our buildings and our grounds are set for the new school year,” Fargo School Board president Rebecca Knutson said. “It’s our way of thanking them. ”

Both year-round and seasonal employees were invited to the picnic.

Related Post

Three Men From Ohio Are Being Investigated After I...
West Fargo Park District Encourages Kids to Celebr...
Ag Week at NDSU: Game Show Night!
Jim Johnson Removed As Fargo School Board Presiden...

You Might Like

Thief River Falls Man Accused of Attempted Murder

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A Thief River Falls man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sunday. Police say two children were present when 32-year-old Shane Williams choked and stabbed their aunt in an apartment.…

Thief River Falls Chiropractor Indicted For Insurance Fraud

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A chiropractor in Thief River Falls has been indicted for an insurance fraud scheme. 35-year-old Steven Wiseth faces six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say Wiseth billed…