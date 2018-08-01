Mayor Mahoney Shows City Commission 2019 Budget Proposal

It's more than a $2 million increase
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — Mayor Tim Mahoney’s preliminary 2019 budget for the city of Fargo includes an increase in spending.

The budget is two percent higher than this year’s budget, or a little over $2 million more.
Mahoney’s proposal includes money to battle the opioid crisis, the Red River Valley Water Supply Project and the police department’s lease of Border States Electric corporate offices.
New initiatives include getting another engine for the fire department, utility rate increases and Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion.

“We’ve gone from $96,368, 000 to $98, 238,000 and I think that’s a progressive budget, it’s constrained to meet the times of what the revenues are around and I think we are a growing city and we have to continue to fund our city,” Mahoney said.

City commissioners will review the proposed budget over the next week. A final vote on the budget is expected by October 7.

