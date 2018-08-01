Sen. John Hoeven Endorses Judge Kavanaugh, Supports Bipartisan Defense Spending Bill

Senators Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp Both Voted For Military Spending Bill
TJ Nelson,
Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND) & Judge Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Hoeven says Judge Brett Kavanaugh is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.

He gave his endorsement shortly after meeting with President Trump’s latest nominee.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is scheduled to meet Kavanaugh on August 15th.

Both senators also announced that they voted for the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act .

The bill includes hundreds of millions of dollars for the RQ–4 Global Hawk mission at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

It also provides $32 million for a National Guard Readiness Center in Fargo.

“This bill is very important for our North Dakota National Guard, said Hoeven.  Not only because it includes some legislation we were able to include that will help their benefits but also because it includes funding for a new Readiness Center in Fargo.”

The bill will now go to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

