Stick, Anderson Named to watch list for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award
Five From NDSU were also Named to Preseason All-MVFC Defense
FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson and quarterback Easton Stick were named to the 25-man preseason watch list for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The award is presented annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Anderson, a senior from Ruskin, Fla., was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America first team on Tuesday. He was NDSU’s leading rusher last season with 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 420 yards and six TDs in four NCAA playoff games. Anderson was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team and HERO Sports All-America second team in 2017.
Stick, a senior from Omaha, Neb., was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America second team. The fourth-year starter is 34-3 under center for the Bison and coming off his best season completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,466 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stick threw 11 touchdowns in the playoffs and was voted Most Outstanding Player of last year’s national championship game.
Four former NDSU players have been finalists for the Walter Payton Award. Quarterback Steve Walker was 13th in the voting in 2006, running back Tyler Roehl eighth in 2007, quarterback Brock Jensen finished fourth in 2013, and left tackle Joe Haeg was 13th in the 2015 voting.
2018 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List
Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina, QB, Jr., 6-2, 180
Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State, RB, Sr., 5-11, 216
Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh, RB, Sr., 5-11, 230
Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State, QB, Sr., 5-10, 187
Taryn Christion, South Dakota State, QB, Sr., 6-2, 225
Case Cookus, Northern Arizona, QB, Jr., 6-4, 200
Davion Davis, Sam Houston State, WR, Sr., 5-11, 180
Keelan Doss, UC Davis, WR, Sr., 6-3, 210
Zane Dudek, Yale, RB, So., 5-9, 190
Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, QB, Sr., 6-2, 205
A.J. Hines, Duquesne, RB, Jr., 5-11, 225
Devlin Hodges, Samford, QB, Sr., 6-1, 205
Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, QB, Sr., 6-1, 195
Kamron Lewis, Saint Francis, WR, Sr., 6-4, 195
John Lovett, Princeton, QB, Sr., 6-3, 225
Jake Maier, UC Davis, QB, Jr., 6-0, 200
Brad Mayes, Lehigh, QB, Sr., 6-2, 220
Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 195
Neil O’Connor, New Hampshire, WR, Sr., 5-11, 190
Lamar Raynard, North Carolina A&T, QB, Sr., 6-4, 200
P.J. Simmons, Alcorn State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 190
Daniel Smith, Campbell, QB, So., 6-0, 200
Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State, WR, Jr., 5-11, 175
Easton Stick, North Dakota State, QB, Sr., 6-2, 221
Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri State, RB, Sr., 5-6, 179