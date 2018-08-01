Stick, Anderson Named to watch list for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award

Five From NDSU were also Named to Preseason All-MVFC Defense

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State running back Bruce Anderson and quarterback Easton Stick were named to the 25-man preseason watch list for the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The award is presented annually to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Anderson, a senior from Ruskin, Fla., was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America first team on Tuesday. He was NDSU’s leading rusher last season with 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 420 yards and six TDs in four NCAA playoff games. Anderson was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team and HERO Sports All-America second team in 2017.

Stick, a senior from Omaha, Neb., was named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America second team. The fourth-year starter is 34-3 under center for the Bison and coming off his best season completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,466 yards and 28 touchdowns. Stick threw 11 touchdowns in the playoffs and was voted Most Outstanding Player of last year’s national championship game.

Four former NDSU players have been finalists for the Walter Payton Award. Quarterback Steve Walker was 13th in the voting in 2006, running back Tyler Roehl eighth in 2007, quarterback Brock Jensen finished fourth in 2013, and left tackle Joe Haeg was 13th in the 2015 voting.

2018 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina, QB, Jr., 6-2, 180

Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State, RB, Sr., 5-11, 216

Dominick Bragalone, Lehigh, RB, Sr., 5-11, 230

Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State, QB, Sr., 5-10, 187

Taryn Christion, South Dakota State, QB, Sr., 6-2, 225

Case Cookus, Northern Arizona, QB, Jr., 6-4, 200

Davion Davis, Sam Houston State, WR, Sr., 5-11, 180

Keelan Doss, UC Davis, WR, Sr., 6-3, 210

Zane Dudek, Yale, RB, So., 5-9, 190

Gage Gubrud, Eastern Washington, QB, Sr., 6-2, 205

A.J. Hines, Duquesne, RB, Jr., 5-11, 225

Devlin Hodges, Samford, QB, Sr., 6-1, 205

Anthony Lawrence, San Diego, QB, Sr., 6-1, 195

Kamron Lewis, Saint Francis, WR, Sr., 6-4, 195

John Lovett, Princeton, QB, Sr., 6-3, 225

Jake Maier, UC Davis, QB, Jr., 6-0, 200

Brad Mayes, Lehigh, QB, Sr., 6-2, 220

Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 195

Neil O’Connor, New Hampshire, WR, Sr., 5-11, 190

Lamar Raynard, North Carolina A&T, QB, Sr., 6-4, 200

P.J. Simmons, Alcorn State, RB, Sr., 5-10, 190

Daniel Smith, Campbell, QB, So., 6-0, 200

Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State, WR, Jr., 5-11, 175

Easton Stick, North Dakota State, QB, Sr., 6-2, 221

Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri State, RB, Sr., 5-6, 179