Thief River Falls Man Accused of Attempted Murder

Shane Williams Allegedly choked and stabbed A woman in an apartment

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sunday.

Police say two children were present when 32-year-old Shane Williams choked and stabbed their aunt in an apartment.

The woman and children were rescued by neighbors.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Williams is also charged in Pennington County District Court with assault, strangulation and endangerment of a child.