Thief River Falls Man Accused of Attempted Murder

Shane Williams Allegedly choked and stabbed A woman in an apartment
TJ Nelson,

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sunday.

Police say two children were present when 32-year-old Shane Williams choked and stabbed their aunt in an apartment.

The woman and children were rescued by neighbors.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known.

Williams is also charged in Pennington County District Court with assault, strangulation and endangerment of a child.

Thief River Falls Chiropractor Indicted For Insurance Fraud

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A chiropractor in Thief River Falls has been indicted for an insurance fraud scheme. 35-year-old Steven Wiseth faces six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say Wiseth billed…