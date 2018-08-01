United Way Reaches Backpack Goal And Sets Distribution Times

FARGO, N.D. -- Mayor Tim Mahoney's preliminary 2019 budget for the city of Fargo includes an increase in spending. The budget is two percent higher than this year's budget, or a little over $2 million…
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A Thief River Falls man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on Sunday. Police say two children were present when 32-year-old Shane Williams choked and stabbed their aunt in an apartment.…
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. -- A chiropractor in Thief River Falls has been indicted for an insurance fraud scheme. 35-year-old Steven Wiseth faces six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors say Wiseth billed…