Annual Rise Above Seizures Walk Brings Families and Teams Together to Show Support

According to the Epilepsy Foundation one in every 26 people have epilepsy

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Whether you have epilepsy or know someone who does, all different people came out to show support and provide encouragement.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen went to the annual Rise Above Seizures Walk and tells us how people in the community are continuing their encouragement.

“It’s really important for us to have this night where people with epilepsy and those who support people with epilepsy can get together, celebrate what they have accomplished and bring awareness to epilepsy,” said Janice Tweet, the Regional Coordinator with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.

That’s exactly what they did.

They took to the streets chanting with excitement to root on their teams.

“Seeing the little kids get to be carefree and have a good time and for once just kind of forget about what they are going through,” said Wendy Allen, who has a daughter with Epilepsy.

“If you think about it in terms of a classroom, there’s probably one kid in every classroom that has epilepsy,” Tweet said.

And 1 in every 10 will have a seizure in their life time, so many say education is crucial no matter your current health.

“To explain to people that it looks scary but they are going to be okay and to explain what to do when a seizure happens,” Allen said.

Teams and families come back year after year because they see a continuous positive outcome.

“They feel like it’s very tangible and it’s something they can get behind,” Tweet said.

And others find a comfort in having people like themselves right by their side.

“It’s scary and you feel like you’re alone so it’s nice to have the community support and fun events like this to get out and visit with each other,” Allen said.

Whether you are walking for yourself…

“It also builds a lot of courage and they become a stronger person than you believe they actually probably handle it better than we do as parents,” Allen said.

Or for someone you love, everyone becomes a part of the movement.

“It’s such an inspiring night,” Tweet said.

There are walks happening all over the region with the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.