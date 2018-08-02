“Comps” Changes And Drug Free Workforce Enforcement At White Earth Casinos

The policy change includes hotel and dining requests at Shooting Star facilities
TJ Nelson,

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — Sweeping changes are being ordered by the White Earth Reservation Business Committee.

White Earth elected officials will no longer be administering constituent service needs utilizing casino ledger accounts, more commonly known as “comps.”

The policy change includes hotel and dining requests at Shooting Star facilities.

Shooting Star will also implement a Drug Free Workforce Initiative effective immediately for all positions at the casinos.

The changes are being done to align the gaming operations with the Business Committee’s strategic direction and to comply with the intent of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

Related Post

Governor Dayton Issues Emergency Order For Countie...
Play of the Week Nominees: March 16
Minnesota Chippewa Tribe Exonerates Chairman, Cens...
Update: Employee Had Allergic Reaction To Substanc...

You Might Like

Woodlawn Water Tower Gets a Makeover

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The City of Moorhead unveils a new and improved look for the Woodlawn Water Tower. The redesign is part of a project started by an artist, who brought the idea to…

AMBER Alert Issued in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department has issued an AMBER Alert. Shortly after 2:00, 18-month-old Jaylee Azure is believed to have been abducted from a social service office in Grand Forks. Authorities believe she was taken…