Congressman Kevin Cramer Visits the Chamber to Discuss Updates from Congress

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Congressman Kevin Cramer makes a visit to the Fargo West Fargo Moorhead Chamber to discuss updates from Congress.

He says the economy is in an exciting place, with more job openings than people looking for work.

Cramer believes wages and economic growth have been pushed higher and revenue to the government is rising.

He says there is a lot of opportunity in the United States currently because of a robust economy.

He also discussed an advance in the Garrison Diversion, which was a promise made to the people of North Dakota when the dam was built in the 1950s.

“The recent announcement by the Department of the Interior, paves the way for the next phase of Garrison Diversion and that is getting wider from the McClusky Canal to the James River at Jamestown. That means were another 100 miles closer to getting that water to Fargo and to the Red River,” Cramer said.

Cramer is running against Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp for Senate.