Dairy Queen Celebrates Miracle Treat Day

With each Dairy Queen Blizzard sold, one dollar or more will go toward Children's Miracle Network
Maggie LaMere,

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Fifty Dairy Queens across North Dakota and the northwest part of Minnesota are teaming up with Children’s Miracle Network for Miracle Treat Day.

With each Dairy Queen Blizzard sold, one dollar or more will go toward Children’s Miracle Network and benefit the children at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

This is the 13th year the organizations have teamed up for this tasty fundraiser.

“100% of the donations go directly toward children in the community,” Development Officer at Sanford Health Foundation Katie Pipinich said. “What that funds is that it goes towards specialized equipment, pediatric care, also things like child life specialists and children’s tutors for school if they’re out for a long amount of time.”

Last year, Miracle Treat Day raised over $200,000 for children at Sanford in both Fargo and Sioux Falls.

Related Post

New Sanford Health Hospital Hoping to Heal Through...
LIVE: Miracle Treat Day
Sanford Health Hosts Veterans’ Appreciation ...
North Dakota Ranks Among Top States in Lung Cancer...

You Might Like

Woodlawn Water Tower Gets a Makeover

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The City of Moorhead unveils a new and improved look for the Woodlawn Water Tower. The redesign is part of a project started by an artist, who brought the idea to…

AMBER Alert Issued in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department has issued an AMBER Alert. Shortly after 2:00, 18-month-old Jaylee Azure is believed to have been abducted from a social service office in Grand Forks. Authorities believe she was taken…