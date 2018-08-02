Grandson Convicted Of Killing Grandparents In Paynesville In March

Gregory Scheel pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court
TJ Nelson,
Gloria & Willie Scheel, Gregory Scheel

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — A man has been convicted of killing his grandparents at a home he shared with them in central Minnesota.

33-year-old Gregory Scheel pleaded guilty in Stearns County District Court to two counts of first-degree murder.

Scheel cried when he admitted to assaulting and murdering 93-year-old Willie and 80-year-old Gloria Scheel on March 21st at their Paynesville home.

Scheel put a plastic bag over his grandfather’s head to suffocate him.

He then wrapped an extension cord around his grandmother’s neck and strangled her.

He drove the bodies to Kandiyohi County and lit the car on fire.

Scheel will be sentenced on October 4th.

