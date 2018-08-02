Healing Arts Chiropractic Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Remodeling

The building now has a new front door and artwork hanging on the wall

FARGO, N.D. — Healing Arts Chiropractic in Fargo celebrated its 15th anniversary with a complete face lift to its office.

The remodeling includes a new entrance at the front of the building facing 32nd Avenue South and new artwork on the walls.

In the last fifteen years, Healing Arts has grown from only having one doctor to having a staff of four doctors.

The staff says that these renovations will enable Healing Arts to help more people.

“It makes the patient flow a lot better that patients are able to come through the main entrance. I think that really helps us here in our office. We have more space that we can be more efficient in, utilizing better spaces so we can let more patients in,” said Melanie Paape, the Operations Manager at Healing Arts Chiropractic.

Congressman Kevin Cramer gave opening remarks before staff and supporters cut the ribbon.