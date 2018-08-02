Update: Brother Confirms Body Found Is Missing North Dakota Woman

Matthew Lone Bear says that Olivia Lone Bear was identified by her tattoos.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The brother of a New Town woman missing since last fall confirms it was his sister’s body that was found in a pickup pulled from a lake on the Fort Berthold Reservation earlier this week.

The truck was recovered from Lake Sakakawea on Tuesday.

A volunteer group began searching the lake with sonar on July 25 and found what members believed was a submerged truck.

Volunteer Melaine Stoneman says divers worked to recover the truck, submerged about 30 feet deep and roughly 150 to 200 feet from shore.

The 32-year-old mother of five was last seen Oct. 25, 2017 driving in a pickup in New Town. The FBI is investigating.

(Original Story)

BISMARCK, N.D. — The FBI is confirming that a body was found in a truck connected to the disappearance of Olivia Lone Bear.

The 32 year old New Town woman has been missing since October.

FBI spokesperson Michael Kulstad said the pickup truck was recovered in Lake Sakakawea on the Fort Berthold reservation.

He would only say that a body was found inside the vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation and is working on positive identification of the body.

Lone Bear was last seen leaving a New Town restaurant Oct. 24.

Searches by authorities and volunteers for the mother of five yielded no clues.