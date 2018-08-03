New American Candidates Discuss Progress of June Election with Supporters

Nyamal Dei, Abidwale Sharif, and Matuor Alier ran for positions on Fargo, West Fargo School Boards
Tim Scott,

FARGO, N.D. — The local elections this past June proved to be historic for members of the New American community in the metro.

Three New Americans ran for positions in both Fargo and West Fargo, the most in recent memory.

Nyamal Dei and Abdiwale Sharif threw their names in the hat for the Fargo School Board, while Matour Alier campaigned to be on the West Fargo School Board.

Even though all three did not win positions, they learned a lot by making a difference for New Americans in their community.

“Most of them came out to vote for the first time to support and see someone they knew, and the children I had the chance to talk to got so excited to see somebody like them to be able to run for that position,” said Alier.

In June’s election, Dei and Sharif combined to get more than 5,000 votes in Fargo, while Alier accrued more than 950 votes.

