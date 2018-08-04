Happy Hooligans, the 119th Wing of the North Dakota Air National Guard, Welcome New Commander

FARGO, N.D. — The 119th Wing of the North Dakota Air National Guard, also known as the Happy Hooligans, welcomed a new commander, Darrin Anderson.

“Such an honor to be leading this organization. I have some bias, but it’s the best national air guard in the country, no better feeling,” he said.

He started his military career in 1983.

“Colonel Anderson, being a 35-year member of this organization, is very well aware of what we can do,” Colonel Britt Hatley, the outgoing commander, said. “His charge will be to continue to sharpen the readiness that’s required to make sure we’re ready to conduct our mission 24/7, 365 days of the year.”

That mission is full of time–honored traditions.

“Military Change of Command ceremony is steeped in history. It’s something we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Hatley said.

Both commanders say the guard has a big presence in the Fargo community.

“We’re not as visible in Fargo anymore, because we don’t have F-16s making lots of noise and tearing up the traffic pattern, but we are here. We are very relevant and we’re a huge part of the community. We’re about 1100 strong,” Anderson said.

“We’re engaged in day to day operations overseas. We’re trying very hard to educate and inform the public what our airmen are asked to do day in and day out,” Hatley said.

Anderson is responsible for leading a group of over 200 authorized personnel.