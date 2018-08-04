RedHawks Unable to Slow Down Railroaders in Loss

Fargo-Moorhead falls to 40-31 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — Six runs in the second inning for the Cleburne Railroaders earned them an 8-5 win over the RedHawks on Saturday night. The series loss snaps Fargo-Moorhead’s series winning streak at four.

The RedHawks came into the second leading 3-1 after getting three hits, with Tim Colwell, Brennan Metzger, and Chris Jacobs coming around to score.

The lead didn’t last long as seven of Cleburne’s first eight batters reached base, forcing Fargo-Moorhead starter Will Solomon out of the game after just over an inning.

Solomon finished the night with seven earned runs on eight hits in 1.1 innings. The left-hander is now 8-5 for the year with a 4.34 ERA.

In all, the Railroaders brought in six runs on seven hits in the second to take a commanding 7-3 lead.

Reese Gregory came on with runners on first and second and, after giving up an RBI double, gave up just one more run over the next 7.2 innings as he showed his long relief skills. Gregory finished the game for the RedHawks with one earned run against — a solo home run in the eighth — on five hits and four strikeouts.

Neither team scored again until the fifth inning, when Devan Ahart scampered home on a wild pitch to get the RedHawks back within three runs at 7-4. Each team added a run in the eighth and the Hawks couldn’t get a run across in the ninth despite getting Yhoxian Medina all the way to third.

The loss drops Fargo-Moorhead’s record to 40-31 with 29 games to go in the 2018 regular season. The RedHawks remain 1.5 games behind Gary SouthShore in the North Division.

The RedHawks will try to salvage a win in the season series finale tomorrow against Cleburne First pitch for tomorrow afternoon’s game is scheduled for 1:00PM.