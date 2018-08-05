Nichole’s Fine Pastry Win’s A Special Award from the Food Network

FARGO, N.D. — Nichole’s Fine Pastry in downtown Fargo has been a staple in our community for the last 15 years.

But KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us how the pastry shop has caught the eye of national food outlets.

Behind the doors of Nichole’s Fine Pastry lies desserts that are also designs…

“The attention to detail is unequal anywhere,” said Ene Vogel, a day one customer of Nichole’s.

…unique and spontaneous flavors…

“I just haven’t tried anything like this,” Ene said.

And a final touch to each creation.

“I mean who doesn’t love fresh whipped cream,” said Nichole Hensen, the Chef and Owner of Nichole’s Fine Pastry.

But since Nichole’s beginning endeavors…

“And I kept getting phone calls, they wanted the cake I was making,” Nichole said.

When neighbors were taste testing for her new little shop…

“Nicole put her hands on her hips and said you guys didn’t help because you checked everything was wonderful,” Ene said.

And her parents new this adventure was a smart move…

“And said I think I’m going to open up a pastry shop in the old dutch maid building and mom said ‘It’s about time’,” Nichole said.

Her Lemon Curd Layer Cake has made an ever lasting impression.

“It’s unusual, it’s exceptionally tasty, it’s frankly delicious,” Ene said.

Not only has this bright and enticing dessert caught the taste buds of people in Fargo…

“You have to find things that people in the area you live in will relate to,” Nichole said.

It caught the eyes of those at the Food Network…who have now ranked this cake the best in North Dakota.

“It gives me goosebumps to be able to in this country that we live in take your dream and do it and have it succeed and keep growing. To get a little national recognition on this level is over the top…what more can you ask for?” Nichole said.

As a born and bred farm girl, Nichole see’s the beauty in using the freshest of products.

“You use good lemon juice and you use good eggs and good ingredients, things are going to taste good,” Nichole said.

Not only turning them into a flavorful treat, but a base to create memories.

“And the only thing you can really say is hmmmm this is so good,” Ene said.

And for one customer who has been with Nichole since day one, this cake has become a part of her family.

“The minute we had Nichole’s lemon curd layer cake that became the family birthday cake that mothers grandmothers, we all requested,” Ene said.

Each time she brings that Nichole’s box to an occasion, wide eyes are dropped jaws are not far away…

“It’s handmade. There’s a meringue component that’s folded in and then it’s lightened with the meringue and then cake flour sifted and folded in. The good lemon juice and we’re using some good local organic eggs so different times of the year you see different color yellow that’s natural,” Nichole said.

Ene says from the European flair, to watching the cooks in the kitchen…

“There really is no other place like Nicholes,” Ene said.

She is hoping that this delightful delicacy will give others the same joy it has brought her.

“I’ll tell you this is really an exception taste treat. The lemon curd layer cake is one that will put a smile on your face. I think once people have this they will say maybe this will be our celebration cake too,” Ene said.

After 15 years of success …getting her once small shop on 8th Street recognized nationwide… her one-of-a kind must stop shop is a dream come true.

“I think it’s a thank you to even Fargo. For receiving this business so well from day one,” Nichole said.

Jessie Cohen KVRR Local News.

The Lemon Curd Layer Cake used to only be made by the cake, now if you stop into Nichole’s, you can purchase the dessert by the slice.