Pride Volunteers Getting Ready for Week Full of Pride Events in the Metro

The Pride Flags have been raised in downtown Fargo to celebrate the start of FM Pride Week and more volunteers are needed

FARGO, N.D. — The Pride Flags have been raised in downtown Fargo to celebrate the start of FM Pride Week and more volunteers are needed.

Those with the Pride Collective say having volunteers is crucial in order to continue the success of the 18th Pride Week in the metro.

The week is packed full of events including a parade, dance party and more and there are many different ways to get involved.

Those involved with the planning say even if you’ve never been a part of the celebration in the past, it’s never too late to get involved.

“A big part of what we do and part of that whole LGBTQIA, I call it alphabet soup, but part of that are allies and they are so important in everything that we do in terms of having support to do the events that we’re doing,” said Christina Lindseth, the chair of the planning committee.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit our website to find out how.