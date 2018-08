Alexandria Woman Killed In Crash In Carlton County

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — An Alexandria woman is dead after a crash Sunday on I-35 in Carlton County, Minnesota.

84-year-old Darlene Lewis-Lucas was killed near Twin Lakes Township.

The state patrol says shortly before 3:15 p.m., Lewis-Lucas was attempting to make a U-turn using a median crossover from I-35 southbound when her vehicle was hit by a pickup.

The pickup’s 38-year-old driver and 2-year-old passenger, both from St. Paul, were not hurt.