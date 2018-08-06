Detours Go Into Effect South of Detroit Lakes On Highway 59

crews begin a resurfacing project from Willow Street in Detroit Lakes to just south of the Otter Tail County line
TJ Nelson,

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — People heading south out of Detroit Lakes on Highway 59 will run into some detours.

Monday morning, crews begin a resurfacing project from Willow Street in Detroit Lakes to just south of the Otter Tail County line.

Detours are set up and will remain in place until early September.

Along with the detours, drivers will encounter daily lane closures on Highway 59 on the south and north ends of the project.

A pilot car and flaggers will control traffic in the areas where crews are working.

Former Becker County Inmate Sued Over Alleged Mistreatment

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A former Becker County jail inmate claims his civil rights were violated when he was denied medical attention for leukemia. An attorney for 35-year-old Kyle Rusness of Detroit Lakes filed a $3 million federal lawsuit against…

Alexandria Woman Killed In Crash In Carlton County

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- An Alexandria woman is dead after a crash Sunday on I-35 in Carlton County, Minnesota. 84-year-old Darlene Lewis-Lucas was killed near Twin Lakes Township. The state patrol says shortly before 3:15 p.m., Lewis-Lucas was attempting to…