Detours Go Into Effect South of Detroit Lakes On Highway 59

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — People heading south out of Detroit Lakes on Highway 59 will run into some detours.

Monday morning, crews begin a resurfacing project from Willow Street in Detroit Lakes to just south of the Otter Tail County line.

Detours are set up and will remain in place until early September.

Along with the detours, drivers will encounter daily lane closures on Highway 59 on the south and north ends of the project.

A pilot car and flaggers will control traffic in the areas where crews are working.