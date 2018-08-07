50 Year Old Man Dead After Car Crash In Dilworth

Dilworth, MN - - A man is dead after a crash in Dilworth early Tuesday morning. Police Chief Ty Sharpe says the 50-year-old driver may have had a medical issue. The car left the road at the intersection of 9th Street…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A car break-in suspect was arrested in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the Island Park parking ramp around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of multiple cars with windows broken out and a person inside one…
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a series of business break-ins overnight. Curious Kids Childcare and nearby Happy Harry's Liquor store on 19th Avenue North, Cactus Jack's Saloon on Interstate Boulevard, and Used-A-Bit Pawn on Main Avenue were…