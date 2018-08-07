50 Year Old Man Dead After Car Crash In Dilworth

Joe Radske,

Dilworth, MN – – A man is dead after a crash in Dilworth early Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Ty Sharpe says the 50-year-old driver may have had a medical issue.

The car left the road at the intersection of 9th Street and 4th Avenue SW. The car ended up in the ditch near railroad property.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The man’s name has not been released.

The body will sent to the medical examiner in St. Paul to determine cause of death.

