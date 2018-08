Antics Continue as RedHawks Fall to Chicago

Series finale is on Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. — It was another interesting night at Newman Outdoor Field with more ejections but Chicago eventually took the win 12-7.

Trey Vara hit a grand slam in the second inning to give the Dogs an early lead and they never looked back. The RedHawks will look to grab the series victory on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.