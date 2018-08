Arrest Made In Downtown Fargo Car Break-ins

Police responded to the Island Park parking ramp around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of multiple cars with windows broken out and a person inside one of the vehicles.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A car break-in suspect was arrested in downtown Fargo.

Police responded to the Island Park parking ramp around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of multiple cars with windows broken out and a person inside one of the vehicles.

Police later arrested 49-year old Anthony Harper for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harper has no permanent address