City Council Member Pleads Guilty After Chair-Swinging Brawl At Meeting

Fight Happened During City Council Committee Meeting In Thief River Falls
TJ Nelson,
Jerald Brown & Josh Hagen

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A city council member from Thief River Falls has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Jerald Brown was involved in a knockdown, chair-swinging brawl at a city council committee meeting last month with now former council member Josh Hagen.

Brown said his behavior was “alarming or offensive to others” calling the incident a “bad situation that turned worse”.

The judge rejected the plea instead fining Brown $100 and ordered a stay in the plea, which would expunge the charge from his record if he stays out of trouble for the next 6 months.

Hagen is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident.

He has not yet entered a plea.

