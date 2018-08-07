Fargo Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Curious Kids Childcare and nearby Happy Harry's Liquor store on 19th Avenue North, Cactus Jack's Saloon on Interstate Boulevard, and Used-A-Bit Pawn on Main Avenue were targets of burglars.
Joe Radske,

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a series of business break-ins overnight.

Curious Kids Childcare and nearby Happy Harry’s Liquor store on 19th Avenue North, Cactus Jack’s Saloon on Interstate Boulevard, and Used-A-Bit Pawn on Main Avenue were targets of burglars.

Sgt. Troy Hannig tells KFGO News police are still in the process of determine what may have been stolen.

In several of the cases, windows were smashed out but it’s unclear if entry was gained.

It has not been determined if the incidents are connected.

In an unrelated case, a man was arrested for breaking into vehicles in the Island Park Parking Ramp downtown.

The suspect was first spotted by security who notified police.

Related Post

Fargo Police Want You To Name The K9
UPDATE: Fargo Police Confirm Missing 12-Year-Old H...
Woman Under Arrest After Stabbing in Fargo
Fargo Hotel Guest Robbed, Assaulted

You Might Like

50 Year Old Man Dead After Car Crash In Dilworth

Dilworth, MN - - A man is dead after a crash in Dilworth early Tuesday morning. Police Chief Ty Sharpe says the 50-year-old driver may have had a medical issue. The car left the road at the intersection of 9th Street…

Arrest Made In Downtown Fargo Car Break-ins

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A car break-in suspect was arrested in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the Island Park parking ramp around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on a report of multiple cars with windows broken out and a person inside one…

Fargo Police Investigating String of Burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - Fargo police are investigating a series of business break-ins overnight. Curious Kids Childcare and nearby Happy Harry's Liquor store on 19th Avenue North, Cactus Jack's Saloon on Interstate Boulevard, and Used-A-Bit Pawn on Main Avenue were…