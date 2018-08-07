Fargo Police Investigating String of Burglaries

Curious Kids Childcare and nearby Happy Harry's Liquor store on 19th Avenue North, Cactus Jack's Saloon on Interstate Boulevard, and Used-A-Bit Pawn on Main Avenue were targets of burglars.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating a series of business break-ins overnight.

Sgt. Troy Hannig tells KFGO News police are still in the process of determine what may have been stolen.

In several of the cases, windows were smashed out but it’s unclear if entry was gained.

It has not been determined if the incidents are connected.

In an unrelated case, a man was arrested for breaking into vehicles in the Island Park Parking Ramp downtown.

The suspect was first spotted by security who notified police.