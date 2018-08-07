Former Bison DeLuca Transitioning to TE with Titans

Tennessee's first preseason game is Thursday at Green Bay.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former NDSU linebacker Nick DeLuca is fighting for a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans, but on the offensive side of the ball. The Omaha native has been making the transition to tight end for the Titans during training camp.

Head coach Mike Vrabel approached DeLuca with the idea of switching to offense to give the former Bison a better chance at making the 53–man roster. This is uncharted territory for the long time linebacker but he says he’ll do what ever it takes to be able to make the team.

“It is definitely different. I’ve been born and raised a defensive guy,” DeLuca said. “I’m just trying to get in that mindset of being on the other side of the football. It has just been a little different but I’m trying to learn and picking it up. I got a lot of good guys trying to help me along the way so I’m just rolling with the punches here. I was really excited to do whatever I could to get on the field. Whatever my best opportunity would be, so I was all about it. Just taking it by the horns and we’ll see what happens.”

