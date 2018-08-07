Fundraiser Started For Boy Allegedly Tossed Off of Water Slide Platform

FARGO, N.D. -- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp hosted a discussion to hear from grandparents who are taking care of grandchildren because their biological parents aren't able to. The opioid epidemic, suicides, and other issues have left…
(KMSP) - According to an investigation by an online news organization, Attorney General Lori Swanson inappropriately used government employees to work on her campaigns. The allegations were published by the “Intercept,” an outlet that prides itself on what they call “adversarial journalism.” Meanwhile, the…
FARGO, N.D. -- A longtime state lawmaker is being recognized for her role in shaping and serving The Chamber. Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo will be given the 2018 Legacy Leader Award. It will be presented during The Chamber's…