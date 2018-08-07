State Senator Judy Lee To Be Given Legacy Leader Award

It will be presented during The Chamber's Eighth Annual Meeting on September 19

FARGO, N.D. — A longtime state lawmaker is being recognized for her role in shaping and serving The Chamber.

Senator Judy Lee of West Fargo will be given the 2018 Legacy Leader Award.

It will be presented during The Chamber’s Eighth Annual Meeting on September 19 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.

Lee was selected by a nomination committee based on her involvement in North Dakota’s public policy and commitment to serving her district in West Fargo.

She has also served several terms on The Chamber’s board of directors.

Lee was first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 1994.