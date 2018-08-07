Women on Wheels Say Their Group is More Than Just a Monday Night Ride

FARGO, N.D. — Women on Wheels are going off the beaten path and riding in the dirt throughout the metro.

This empowering group of women meets every Monday to ride new trails in the community.

They have also found a family within the group, giving them the push they need to take part in other rides around the country.

Two of the women who lead the group say it’s a fun way to get familiar with the parks in the area while also catching up with some awesome friends.

“We all love bright colored clothing and we all giggle, we talk, we have fun, it’s a whole different experience rather than riding with a bunch of guys,” said Jaci Woinarowicz the founder of WOW Dirt.

“It’s more than just a Monday night ride it’s like building a community and stuff and making new friends and just helping each other out and growing and stuff and encouraging one another,” said Alexis Pearson, the ride leader.

The group is also encouraging other women to take part in their weekly rides along with races happening in the area.

If you are interested, visit their Facebook page.