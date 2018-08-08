Firefighters Battle Two Blazes Just Down the Street From Each Other

One was at the Case New Holland plant; another was a truck fire that spread to an RV

FARGO N.D. — It was a busy morning for Fargo firefighters. Two fires broke out just down the street from each other.

The fire department says a call came in around 10:20 a.m. for a pickup on fire at 16 Street North.

That also set the RV next to it on fire. There were no injuries.

At the Case New Holland plant on 1st Avenue North, employees were evacuated as firefighters dealt with a fire in an incinerator.

“The initial call came in as a pickup fire, but by the time the first unit was on scene the RV was burning also. Case did a good job of evacuating everyone out of the building, as far as I know there were no injuries there, and it was sort of fire inside the incinerator,” Bruce Anderson, Battalion Chief for the Fargo Fire Department, said.

The fire department says they still have to talk to witnesses to figure out how the truck fire started.