Grand Forks Chase Ends With Damaged Cop Car And Four Arrests

Houston Crippen of Arvilla was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and refusing to stop

Houston Crippen and Dusty Kirkeby

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Four people were arrested after a chase in Grand Forks in which a police car was hit.

Authorities say officers tried to stop a SUV that was driving with no headlights about 12:30 a.m.

It eventually went over a curb, tried to back up and struck an officer’s car.

All four fled but were eventually arrested.

The driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Houston Crippen of Arvilla, was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and refusing to stop.

The three passengers, including 20-year-old Dusty Kirkeby of Devils Lake and two juveniles, were arrested for refusing to stop.