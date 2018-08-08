NDSU Offense Expecting Bigger Role in 2018

The Bison return a large group of starters

FARGO, N.D. — The defending FCS champions held their media day on Wednesday.

At this time last year, the theme was bouncing back after the championship streak ended.

Now, the emphasis is on the large class of seniors beginning their run at another title.

The Bison always put defense first; They stand very firmly behind the ideal that the opposing team can’t win if they don’t score any points.

But the offense is looking as strong as ever.

Every running back is back after the team led the country in rushing touchdowns a year ago.

The offensive line returns three starters, and of course, Easton Stick retains his quarterbacking job for a fourth season.