North Dakota Winery Explains Which Grapes Grow Best in Cold Environment

Maggie LaMere,

COLFAX, N.D.– California isn’t the only place you can find great wine!

North Dakota’s cold climate allows for “cold-hearty” grapes to become wine unique to the Midwest.

La Crescent, Frontenac, and Marquette grapes are commonly grown in cold environments.

Deb Grosz, co-owner of Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery, says the flavor from their wines only comes from the grapes and not from flavor additives like many people think.

“They’re not going to see the typical wines that you would see on the shelves at the liquor stores,” Grosz said. “You’re not necessarily going to see Chardonnays, Cabernet, because most of us who are doing these rural type wineries aren’t bringing in those kinds of grapes. Most of us are sticking to the cold climate grapes, the things we can grow up here.”

Dakota Vines planted their first vines last May and are outsourcing grapes until their grapes are ripe.

