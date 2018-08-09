Affects from North and West Coast Wild Fires Making their Way to the Midwest

If you fit into one of those categories make sure you aren't doing anything strenuous outside or being exposed to the haze for long periods of time

FARGO, N.D. — Affects from wild fires are making their way to North Dakota and Minnesota all the way from the north and west coast.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for western Minnesota through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Those with the Division of Air Quality within the North Dakota Department of Health are warning the public about the dangers of being outside.

They say smoke started building up late Wednesday night and worsened as of this morning.

Those with respiratory conditions should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

Small particles of ashes and soot found in the air can be irritating.

“If you have respiratory issues, COPD, young children, the elderly, coupled with the high temperatures we’re seeing also, we definitely caution folks to stay indoors if they can,” said Ryan Mills with the Division of Air Quality.

If you fit into one of those categories make sure you aren’t doing anything strenuous outside or being exposed to the haze for long periods of time.