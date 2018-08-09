Clay County Candidates Answer Questions at a Forum Ahead of the Primary Election

The League of Women Voters hosts those running for County Commission and Sheriff at the Moorhead Public Library.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Those running for County Commission and Sheriff in Clay County answered questions from the public ahead of the primary election.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen tells us about the candidates who were at the League of Women Voters forum and their platforms in our Lead Story.

Al Gordon and Mari Dailey are two candidates running for the District 4 Clay County Commission who both say they are fit for the job.

“I have a four year business degree, emphasis in accounting. I’ve worked in law enforcement for 14 years,” Gordon said.

“I have raised my family here and served on the Moorhead City Council and I wanted to do more good for more people,” Dailey said.

Both say if elected the new budget would be on the top of their list.

Flipping to the other side, four men are up against each other for the title of Clay County Sheriff.

“I’ve kind of built my career around this opportunity so I wanted to take advantage of it and put my best foot forward,” said Mark Hendrickson, who is running for Clay County Sheriff.

“It’s always been my goal as I become a deputy sheriff in Clay County to become the next sheriff of Clay County,” said Scott Steffes, who is running for Clay County Sheriff.

Lt. Mark Empting was endorsed by the current sheriff, Bill Bergquist, who has decided to retire.

“He’s always been there, he’s been a mentor for me and I’ve always looked up to him and I’d like to carry on a lot of things that he’s already started,” said Empting, who is running for Clay County Sheriff.

Jason Hicks is a detective with the department and says many people have not met him unless they have been involved with a serious crime.

“I have a very broad experience both as a police officer, detective and also as a leader in the community,” said Hicks, who is running for Clay County Sheriff.

Hicks thinks because of his current position, it is even more crucial for the community to get to know him.

“One of the platforms I am running on is transparency. If I’m able to tell you something I’m going to tell you,” Hicks said.

The men all say they are ready to lead the office.

“I have ten years of enforcement and 11 of corrections and I think that skill set, that balance of corrections and enforcement is important,” Hendrickson said.

“And I definitely do I will have 68,000 bosses every person in Clay County will be my boss and will be able to contact me with any concern that they may have,” Empting said.

Steffes has been with law enforcement for 27 years and the sheriff’s office for 25, but throughout that time he’s branched out in the community.

“That’s why I’ve been on the Moorhead School Board over the last five years and also met the community that way and been to the football games and so on and so forth,” Steffes said.

With a lot of candidates and different experience, the voters have some decision making to do.

Minnesota’s primary elections are on Tuesday.