Fargo Library Displays World War I Posters

The posters were meant to influence the public the war

FARGO, N.D. — The next time you’re at the Main Library in downtown Fargo, take a moment to check out a part of our history.

The library has a display of World War I posters on loan from the North Dakota State Historical Society.

The exhibit is part of the “One Book, One Community” reading project.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The posters were meant to influence the public during the war.

“They were really a way to try to get the civilians to be supportive of the war. It was kind of a propaganda piece, and that isn’t necessarily taking anything away from it. It was a way to get people involved in a positive way,” Melisa Duncan with Fargo Public Library said.

The exhibit will be up until the end of the month.