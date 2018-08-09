Former Manager of Sanctuary Event Center Facing Embezzlement Charge

The Cass County State's Attorneys Office has charged Richard Pallay with felony theft.

FARGO (KFGO) – The former general manager of Sanctuary Events Center in downtown Fargo is accused of embezzling from the business.

Pallay, the first general manager of the center developed by Gov. Burgum’s Kilbourne Group, was fired in January.

A police investigator says he believes Pallay took nearly $17,000 while Sanctuary management puts the amount at more than $19,000.

Pallay said he used the money for gambling and entertainment.