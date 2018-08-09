Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Co-Worker In Thief River Falls

Louis Montanez is charged with second degree attempted murder and assault
TJ Nelson,

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A Thief River Falls man is accused of trying to kill his coworker during a fight.

26-year-old Louis Montanez is charged with second degree attempted murder and assault.

He is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old coworker in the neck at Northern Pride, a turkey processing plant, on Wednesday evening.

The police department told the Thief River Falls Times that the man is expected to be okay.

