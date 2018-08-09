ND Secretary of State Files Petitions To Be Placed On November Ballot

Republican Secretary of State Al Jaeger has turned in signatures to his own office to be placed on the November ballot as an independent candidate.

Will Gardner beat Jaeger for the GOP endorsement for the seat but withdrew after news surfaced of a 2006 disorderly conduct conviction for peeping through windows at the North Dakota State University women’s dorm.

Jaeger needs 1,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot. He says he turned in more than 1,300 signatures on Thursday.

His office is tasked with certifying the signatures. Jaeger says he will have no part in that process.

The November ballot will not list a Republican candidate.

Fargo Rep. Josh Boschee is the Democrat’s endorsed candidate for the seat.