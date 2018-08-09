NDSU LB Jabril Cox Excited for Opportunity to Play with his Brother

Jasir Cox is a freshman for the Herd

Sophomore linebacker Jabril Cox returns to North Dakota State after leading the team in tackles last season, and now he is joined by his brother.

Jasir Cox is a freshman with big shoes to fill.

He followed his older brother to NDSU, but the two haven’t actually spent much time playing together.

“It’s amazing having my younger brother on the team, because in high school we never got to play with each other,” Jabril said. “Now we’ll finally have the opportunity to. Either he was hurt, or I was hurt. Then, he transferred to a different school, so we never got the chance to.”

With the new redshirt rule across Division-I football, Jasir could play up to four games and still redshirt without losing a year of eligibility.