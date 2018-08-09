People Get Their Creative Juices Flowing at Annual ChalkFest

The event is designed for people of all ages

FARGO, N.D. — The ChalkFest at the Red River Zoo gives people a chance to enjoy the day and let their creative juices flow.

“It’s just a great place to connect to the community. Everyone walking by with their kids and just the enjoyment of all the colors, how could you say no,” Molly Rudenick, an attendee, said.

People of all ages can enjoy the endless colorful possibilities.

“The thing I like about is that there’s so many things I can draw about it,” Kennedy Hillman, 4, said.

“The most important thing for us is this is open and accessible to everybody. So, strollers to wheelchairs. If you can’t get on the ground for whatever reason, we’ve got upright chalk drawing too,” Dayna Del Val, president of the Arts Partnership, said.

“I think our community is shifting to be more digital. It’s nice to get the kids out, get them drawing, get them things they wouldn’t normally do in a day,” Leora Hillman, Kennedy’s mother, said.

Drawing animals is definitely a big hit at the zoo, of course, people can get as creative as they want and draw whatever they wish.

Not only is the chalk free, but so is zoo admission, and music and dance performances.

“I hope the fun and inclusion and the joy of being outside with animals and the park and the zoo and art and just a fabulous community experience,” Del Val said.

There were professional artists decorating the front of the zoo, but don’t let that intimidate you.

“So, if you think to yourself, ‘I’m not creative, I can’t draw,’ everyone can draw with chalk. It’s just that great childhood thing,” Del Val said.

“This is my first year and I think it’s fantastic. The turnout and everything. It’s a nice way to get out instead of drawing inside all the time,” Elizabeth Moore said.

This is the sixth year the Arts Partnership has hosted ChalkFest.