USD Will Play Wisconsin In 2024

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The University of South Dakota has scheduled a football game against Wisconsin in 2024.

USD plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, while Wisconsin is a Big Ten program in the upper-tier Football Bowl Subdivision.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2024, in Madison Wisconsin. The Coyotes and Badgers last played in 2011. They also met in 1975.

South Dakota has faced at least one FBS foe every season since 2010, with victories against Minnesota in 2010 and Bowling Green last year.

Future opponents include Kansas State this season, Oklahoma next year, Iowa State in 2020, Kansas in 2021 and Missouri in 2022.