West Fargo Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Officers responded to the complaint and are investigating the incident that involves sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 14.
Joe Radske,

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man is under arrest for Gross Sexual Imposition.

West Fargo Police say a sexual assault complaint was reported on August 7, 2018.

Osmar Dionel Vasquez, 42, was interviewed regarding the incident and was subsequently arrested.

Vasquez is jailed at the Cass County Corrections Center.

