West Fargo Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo man is under arrest for Gross Sexual Imposition.

West Fargo Police say a sexual assault complaint was reported on August 7, 2018.

Officers responded to the complaint and are investigating the incident that involves sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 14.

Osmar Dionel Vasquez, 42, was interviewed regarding the incident and was subsequently arrested.

Vasquez is jailed at the Cass County Corrections Center.