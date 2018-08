EXCLUSIVE: KVRR Sits Down with Vikings First-Round Draft Pick Mike Hughes

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Mike Hughes is preparing for his first preseason action as the team heads to Denver.

Hughes, a cornerback out of Central Florida, was selected 30th overall.

In this sit-down interview with KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson, Hughes discusses which veterans have taken him under their wing,