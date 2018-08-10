Go Far Woman Run Benefits Essentia Health NICU

From babies to marathoners, the run features women of all ages

FARGO, N.D.–Women are lacing up their shoes for the sixth annual Go Far Woman Run!

The run benefits the babies in the NICU at Essentia Health.

The event is in honor of the late Dr. Renee Schwandt, who was an O-B-G-Y-N at Essentia Health.

She died right before the first run at age 38.

Her sister, Sue Bertsch, puts on the event every year.

“We donate back to the Essentia Health NICU in honor of my sister to help the littlest patients,” Bertsch said. “When Renee was here, she delivered a lot of babies that needed that special assistance in the NICU unit.”

