JL Beers Will Begin Serving Breakfast

Local burger joint & home of The Humpty Dumpty Burger, is breaking out breakfast.

FARGO, ND — JL Beers in Downtown Fargo is now serving breakfast.

Local burger joint & home of The Humpty Dumpty Burger, is breaking out breakfast.

JL Beers Downtown Fargo will be open to make your mornings better, from 8am-11am, beginning on Humpty Day Wednesday, August 15th.

They will also offer fresh squeezed Orange Juice, Pour Over Coffee or try a Brewmosa.

JL Beers Downtown Fargo is located at 518 1st Ave N, Fargo.