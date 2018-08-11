Despite Regional Loss, Fans Still Show Support for Fargo Little League

People are hopeful that this year's success inspires more kids to play baseball

FARGO, N.D. — With three wins in regional play and their names in bright lights on national TV, the Fargo Little League squad was in the midst of a run at history.

But if you look back eight years ago, those diamond dreams were far from reality.

“It was just hard to find guys because there were two organizations, so half the people would play one place, so the talent was split. So we’d go play the Babe Ruth team, and it would be a good baseball game, but if you combined everybody, we’d be unstoppable,” said Andy Pugliano, a former Fargo Little League player.

Before this year, the last time a team from North Dakota made the trip to regionals was in 1986.

With a squad from North Dakota finally getting a chance to play for a shot at Williamsport, people in the metro are inspired by the upstart Fargo Little Leaguers.

“We’re very proud. Our organization has worked really hard to get Fargo into that regional tournament and to have this team, these players, these coaches, represent the community has just been wonderful,” said Andy Sumner, the Executive Director of Fargo Youth Baseball.

“My heart is just thrilled, I just want to cry. I’m just so thrilled,” said Laurie Beth Hager of Fargo.

As Fargo took on the Grandview Little Leaguers from Des Moines, Iowa, fans eagerly watched to see their team make a run for the crown.

But the fans did not let the final outcome rain on their parade.

Even though the boys in blue could not secure a trip to Williamsport with a loss to Iowa, many fans are proud of Fargo’s Little Leaguers and how they’ve become role models for the next generation of baseball players.

“I think it will really help with the younger kids, getting them involved with the sport, and then hopefully as twelve year olds, they move on and they play with Post 2 and have success not just at the Little League age, but as they go up,” said Pugliano.

“Other kids will be inspired to play Little League, to play Babe Ruth baseball, to play with their high school teams, and I think it will make a world of difference,” said Hager.

When the team takes the field next year, the fans will be ready.

After today’s loss, North Dakota remains one of eight states that have yet to send a team to the Little League World Series since it began in 1947.